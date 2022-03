ELK POINT TEEN REPORTED MISSING

AUTHORITIES IN UNION COUNTY ARE ASKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM ELK POINT.

14-YEAR-OLD KALEB SURBER HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

SURBER IS A 5’2″ 100 POUND WHITE MALE WITH BLOND HAIR AND BLUE EYES.

WHEN LAST SEEN HE WAS WEARING A GREY NIKE SWEATER, SWEAT PANTS, A GRAY ZIP JACKET, BLACK VANS SHOES AND WEARING A CARHART BEANIE.

HE WAS ALSO CARRYING A BACK PACK.

SURBER WAS THOUGHT TO HAVE TRAVELED TO RIVERSIDE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT HIS WHEREABOUTS SHOULD CONTACT ELK POINT POLICE ATB 605-356-2184 OR THE UNION COUNTY SHERIFF AT 605-356-2679.