65TH ANNUAL HOME SHOW OPENS AT SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER

THE 65TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW IS UNDERWAY AT THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER

TERRI SCHELM OF THE HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF GREATER SIOUXLAND IS READY FOR A BIG TURNOUT OF PEOPLE THIS WEEKEND TO CHECK OUT ALL OF THE HOME IMPROVEMENT POSSIBILITIES:

THE TINY HOUSE IS A SPECIAL ATTRACTION BUILT BY A HUSBAND AND WIFE TEAM AS A SPECIAL FUNDRAISER:

SCHELM SAYS WITH MORE ROOM IN THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER, THERE’S MORE VENDORS WITH BIG DISPLAYS:

THERE’S DOOR PRIZES, PLENTY OF FREEBIES, AND $565 DOLLAR VISA GIFT CARDS WILL BE GIVEN AWAY EVERY DAY.

THE HOME SHOW IS OPEN FROM NOON UNTIL 8 P.M. THURSDAY & FRIDAY, 11AM UNTIL; 8 P.M. SATURDAY AND 11 TO 4 ON SUNDAY.

ADMISSION IS SIX DOLLARS WITH CHILDREN UNDER 12 FREE.