SALVATION ARMY ACCEPTING DONATIONS FOR UKRAINE

IOWANS WATCHING THE EVENTS IN UKRAINE AND WHO WANT TO HELP THOSE IN HARM’S WAY MAY DONATE TO THE SALVATION ARMY.

THAT INTERNATIONAL AID ORGANIZATION IS IN UKRAINE SERVING PEOPLE IN NEED. SPOKESMAN DAN FURRY SAYS THE AGENCY HAS OPERATION CENTERS THROUGHOUT UKRAINE INCLUDING ONE IN THE CAPITAL CITY OF KYIV.

SALARMY4 OC…..”THAT NEED IT” :09

FURRY SAYS THE BEST WAY FOR IOWANS TO GET HELP TO UKRAINE IS THROUGH A MONETARY DONATION.

SALARMY5 OC…..VERY POSSIBLE” :13

THE ORGANIZATION HAS SET UP AN ONLINE LINK FOR THOSE WANTING TO MAKE A DONATION AT SALVATION-ARMY-U-S-A-DOT-ORG:

SALARMY6 OC……..”OPERATIONS THERE” :12

THE SALVATION ARMY HAS A LONG-STANDING PRESENCE IN UKRAINE AND NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES.