RURAL VOTERS APPROVE SCHOOL TAX MEASURES IN NW IOWA

VOTERS IN THE REMSEN-UNION AND MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN SCHOOL DISTRICT HAVE APPROVED THE MEASURE ALLOWING FOR THE CONTINUED COLLECTION OF THE ONE-CENT SALES TAX FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S FACILITIES.

IN REMSEN, 140 PEOPLE VOTED YES AND 103 NO FOR A 57.61 PERCENT APPROVAL RATE.

WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE VOTE, REMSEN-UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL CONTINUE TO COLLECT THE PENNY STATE SALES TAX THROUGH THE YEAR OF 2049.

CHEROKEE COUNTY VOTERS IN THE M-M-C PART OF THE DISTRICT VOTED 183-41 TO APPROVE THE EXTENSION.

AKRON-WESTFIELD ALSO HELD A SPECIAL ELECTION ON TUESDAY INVOLVING THE PPEL TAX, WHICH IS BASED UPON PROPERTY TAX ASSESSMENT.

A TOTAL OF 240 PEOPLE VOTED WITH 65 PERCENT, OR 156 PEOPLE VOTING IN FAVOR OF THE MEASURE, AND 84 PEOPLE VOTING NO.

THAT MEASURE ALSO UTILIZES FUNDS TO HELP WITH MAINTENANCE AND UPGRADES TO A SCHOOL DISTRICT’S FACILITIES.

Dennis Morrice KLEM contributed to this story