REYNOLDS RESPONDS TO BIDEN STATE OF THE UNION MESSAGE

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS DELIVERED THE REPUBLICAN RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS TUESDAY NIGHT, SAYING BIDEN HAD FAILED THE COUNTRY ON BOTH THE DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN FRONTS.

REYREY1 OC….EARLY 80’S :09

REYNOLDS CALLED THE WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN DISASTROUS AND SHE SUGGESTED THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAD SHOWN WEAKNESS, LEADING TO RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE.

REYREY2 OC….DRIVING THEM :19

REYNOLDS SAID AMERICA IS WEAK AT HOME AS WELL AND SHE SPENT THE BULK OF HER 14 MINUTE SPEECH FOCUSED ON DOMESTIC ISSUES.

THE GOVERNOR ACCUSED BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS OF NOT ONLY IGNORING, BUT FUELING SOARING INFLATION, REYNOLDS MENTIONED WORKING AT A MOUNT PLEASANT GROCERY STORE FOUR DECADES AGO.

REYREY3 OC….D-C BUBBLE :08

REYNOLDS SUGGESTED AMERICANS HAVE A DIM VIEW OF DEMOCRATIC LEADERS AND — IN HER WORDS — AMERICANS ARE WAITING FOR THE INSANITY TO STOP.

REYREY4 OC….FUTURE :25

SHE ALSO TOUTED HER DECISION TO REQUIRE THAT IOWA SCHOOLS HAVE CLASSES IN-PERSON AT THE START OF THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR.

REYNOLDS DELIVERED HER SPEECH IN DOWNTOWN DES MOINES, WITH THE ILLUMINATED IOWA CAPITOL OVER HER LEFT SHOULDER.