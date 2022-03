NEBRASKA AUTHORITIES & SOLDIERS DISPOSE OF EXPLOSIVES

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL BOMB SQUAD, ASSISTED BY AN EXPLOSIVE DISPOSAL TEAM FROM THE NEBRASKA AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S 155TH AIR REFUELING WING, HAVE SAFELY DESTROYED THREE OLD MILITARY ORDINANCES RECENTLY LOCATED IN PERSONAL PROPERTY.

THAT INCLUDED A GRENADE THAT A RESIDENT OF FREMONT LOCATED IN THE BELONGINGS OF A DECEASED RELATIVE.

THE GRENADE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A SAFE LOCATION WHERE IT WAS DESTROYED WITH A COUNTER CHARGE BY TROOPERS AND NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS.

THE ANTELOPE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORTED AN OLD MILITARY ORDNANCE AT A RESIDENCE IN OAKDALE.

A PRACTICE BOMB WAS FOUND AND TRANSPORTED TO A SAFE LOCATION AND DESTROYED.

ON MONDAY THE SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOCATED WHAT WAS BELIEVED TO BE A CANNON ROUND AT A RESIDENCE IN RUSHVILLE.

TROOPERS IDENTIFIED THE DEVICE AS AN ARTILLERY PROJECTILE FUZE AND BELIEVED IT WAS A LIVE EXPLOSIVE DEVICE.

THAT ORDINANCE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A SAFE LOCATION AND DESTROYED WITH A COUNTER CHARGE.