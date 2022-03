IOWA ATTY GENERAL JOINS TIK TOK INVESTIGATION

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER HAS JOINED A NATIONWIDE INVESTIGATION INTO TIKTOK.

THE GROUP OF ATTORNEYS GENERAL IS EXAMINING WHETHER THE COMPANY VIOLATED STATE CONSUMER PROTECTION LAWS.

TIKTOK HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF PROVIDING AND PROMOTING ITS SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM TO CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS WHILE ITS USE IS ASSOCIATED WITH PHYSICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH HARM.

MILLER HAS EXPRESSED CONCERN IN THE PAST ABOUT THE NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS ON IOWA’S YOUNGEST RESIDENTS.

THE INVESTIGATION WILL LOOK INTO THE HARM CAUSED AND WHAT TIKTOK KNEW ABOUT THE POSSIBLE PROBLEMS.