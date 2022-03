GRASS FIRES KEEP AREA FIREFIGHTERS BUSY

DRY GRASS AND BRUSH CONTINUE TO PROVIDE THE FUEL TO SPARK GRASS FIRES ACROSS THE AREA.

DAKOTA COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLED A BLAZE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN NEBRASKA THAT SHUT DOWN HIGHWAY 35 FOR AWHILE A FEW MILES WEST OF HUBBARD.

WOODBURY AND PLYMOUTH COUNTIES HAVE ALREADY HAD BURN BANS IN PLACE IN WESTERN IOWA, AND THEY HAVE NOW BEEN JOINED BY MONONA, CRAWFORD, HARRISON AND POTTAWATTAMIE.

FIRE FIGHTERS HAD TO PUT OUT OVER A HALF DOZEN FIRES IN THE REGION SINCE MONDAY.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST MICHELL BOSE SAYS 12 OF THE 15 DEPARTMENTS IN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY SAYS AREA DEPARTMENTS HAVE BEEN BUSY:

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER EXPECTS MORE COUNTIES TO ENACT BURN BANS:

GIVEN THE ARID CONDITIONS, IT’S RISKY TO DO ANY KIND OF BURNING OUTDOORS, INCLUDING FIELD FIRES PLANNED TO CLEAR CROPLAND.

