FIRE HAS SEVERELY DAMAGED A SIOUX CITY HOME IN MORNINGSIDE.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE FIRE WAS REPORTED AROUND 2:15 P.M.WEDNESDAY AT 2714 1/2 LEECH AVENUE:

RODRIQUEZ SAYS THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photo courtesy CBS 14