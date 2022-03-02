Dakota Wesleyan Wins GPAC Women’s Basketball Tournament

(Sioux City, Iowa) Dakota Wesleyan University won the 2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Postseason Basketball Tournament with a 83-60 win over Morningside University.

The number one seed Morningside, didn’t have an answer for the third seed Dakota Wesleyan. The Tigers were led by Jada Campbell who finished with 33 points and 17 rebounds. Campbell was 16-of-18 from the floor.

On the other side of the bracket Dakota Wesleyan picked up a 69-59 win over Dordt University to advance to the title tilt. The Mustangs won each of the match ups with the Tigers in the regular season.

Dakota Wesleyan, as the GPAC Postseason Tournament Champion garners an automatic berth to the NAIA National Basketball Tournament (the runner-up gains the berth if the regular season champion (top seed Morningside) wins the postseason).

64 teams will make the NAIA Women’s Basketball Postseason this year. Games will be played at Opening Round sites on March 11-12 (four team pods). The 16 opening round site winners will play in the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship is set for March 17-22, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Tyson Events Center.

2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Post-Season Tournament



GPAC Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals – Wednesday, February 23

#1 Morningside University 98, #8 Hastings College 84

#2 Dordt University 71, #7 University of Jamestown 60

#4 Northwestern College 72, #5 Briar Cliff University 60

#3 Dakota Wesleyan University 68, #6 Concordia University 52

GPAC Women’s Basketball Semifinals – Saturday, February 26

#1 Morningside University 73, #4 Northwestern College 72

#3 Dakota Wesleyan University 69, #2 Dordt University 59