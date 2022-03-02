Concordia Wins GPAC Men’s Basketball Tournament

(Sioux City, Iowa) – After winning a share of the GPAC Regular Season Championships, Concordia University Nebraska picked up the tournament title of 2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Postseason Basketball Tournament with a 77-70 win over the University of Jamestown.

Jamestown, the five seed, put up a fight, leading by as many as five points in a highly contested championship game. The Jimmies were led by Mason Walters with 24 points.

The Bulldogs had four different players in double figures, led by Noah Schutte with 22 and Gage Smith with 20 points.

Concordia garners an automatic berth to the NAIA National Basketball Tournament as the GPAC Postseason Tournament Champion. Briar Cliff also receives an automatic berth as the GPAC regular season co-champion.

64 teams will make the NAIA Men’s Basketball Postseason this year. Games will be played at Opening Round sites on March 11-12 (four team pods). The 16 opening round site winners will play in the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship is set for March 17-22, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri, at Municipal Auditorium.

2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference Cypress Risk Management

Men’s Basketball Post-Season Tournament

GPAC Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals – Wednesday, February 23

#2 Concordia University 83, #7 Morningside University 70

#8 Dakota Wesleyan University 85, #1 Briar Cliff University 77

#6 Doane University 64, #3 Northwestern College 61

#5 University of Jamestown 83, #4 Dordt University 59

GPAC Men’s Basketball Semifinals – Saturday, February 26

#5 University of Jamestown 81, #8Dakota Wesleyan University 56

#2 Concordia University 67, #6 Doane University 65