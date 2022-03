BODY OF MISSING ICE FISHERMAN RECOVERED NEAR CHEROKEE

CHEROKEE COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE RECOVERED THE BODY OF A MISSING FISHERMAN.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A CALL OF MISSING ICE FISHERMAN AT A RURAL FARM POND SOUTH OF CHEROKEE AROUND 1:30 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

A BODY WAS RECOVERED FROM THE WATER AROUND 45 MINUTES LATER AND PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE.

THE CHEROKEE COUNTY SHERIFF IS NOT RELEASING THE NAME OF THE VICTIM AT THIS TIME.

THE CHEROKEE POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENT, AURELIA FIRE , CHEROKEE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND PLYMOUTH AND BUENA VISTA COUNTY DIVE TEAMS TOOK PART IN THE RECOVERY EFFORT.