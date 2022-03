2021-22 GPAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Honors

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Ashtyn Veerbeek of Dordt University has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2021-22. Veerbeek, a junior, averaged 18.2 points per game and 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.1 assists. She shot 49.0 percent from the field and 90.4 percent from the line for Dordt who went 24-8 overall and 16-6 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2021-22 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Kaylee Kirk of Dakota Wesleyan; Freshman-of-the-Year Mak Hatcliff of Doane; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Jason Christensen from Dakota Wesleyan. The All-GPAC Basketball Teams and honors are selected by the league’s 12 head coaches.

2021-22 GPAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown

Madelyn Deitchler Briar Cliff 5-11 Senior C Treynor, Iowa

Hannah DeMars Jamestown 5-11 Junior F Grand Rapids, Minnesota

Sierra Mitchell Morningside 5-6 Senior G Pleasant Hill, Iowa

Sophia Peppers Morningside 5-10 Senior F Exira, Iowa

Karly Gustafson Dordt 5-11 Junior F Ethan, South Dakota

Mak Hatcliff Doane 5-7 Freshman G Beatrice, Nebraska

Matti Reiner Dakota Wesleyan 5-10 Junior F Tripp, South Dakota

Taysha Rushton Concordia 5-4 Freshman G Lubbock, Texas

Molly Schany Northwestern 6-1 Sophomore C Emmetsburg, Iowa

Ashtyn Veerbeek* Dordt 6-2 Junior F Sioux Center, Iowa

*GPAC Player-of-the-Year



Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown

Taylor Beacom Hastings 5-6 Senior G Papillion, Nebraska

Bailey Beckman Dordt 5-5 Junior G Panora, Iowa

Jada Campbell Dakota Wesleyan 6-4 Senior C Alexandria, South Dakota

Maddie Jones Northwestern 5-6 Junior G Twin Lakes, Iowa

Noelle Josephson Jamestown 5-10 Senior F Ramsey, Minnesota

Kaylee Kirk Dakota Wesleyan 5-5 Senior G Balaton, Minnesota

Alyssa Marsh-Contreras College of Saint Mary 5-7 Senior G Omaha, Nebraska

McKenna Sims Morningside 5-8 Junior G South Sioux City, Nebraska

Konnor Sudmann Briar Cliff 5-11 Junior G Treynor, Iowa

Peyton Wingert Midland 5-11 Senior G Dakota Dunes, South Dakota

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Ashtyn Veerbeek, Dordt

GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Kaylee Kirk, Dakota Wesleyan

GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Mak Hatcliff, Doane

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Jason Christensen, Dakota Wesleyan