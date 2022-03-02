2021-22 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honors

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year for the second consecutive year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2021-22. Walters, a junior, averaged 24.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the Jimmies who are currently 24-8 overall and 12-8 in conference play.
Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2021-22 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Mason Larson of Dakota Wesleyan; Freshman-of-the-Year Luke Rankin of Dordt University; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Mark Svagera of Briar Cliff University. The GPAC Basketball honors are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.
2021- 22 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams
First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):
Name School Height Year Position Hometown
Bryce Coppock Dordt 5-11 Sophomore G Hawarden, Iowa
Josiah Gardiner Doane 6-8 Sophomore F Milford, Nebraska
Trent Hilbrands Northwestern 6-0 Senior G Remsen, Iowa
Zach Imig Morningside 6-3 Senior G Gretna, Nebraska
Carter Kent Concordia 6-2 Junior G Crete, Nebraska
Jaden Kleinhesselink Briar Cliff 6-2 Senior G Sheldon, Iowa
Koln Oppold Dakota Wesleyan 6-4 Senior F Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Gage Smith Concordia 6-6 Junior F Elizabeth, Colorado
Alex Van Kalsbeek Northwestern 6-6 Sophomore F Orange City, Iowa
Mason Walters* Jamestown 6-9 Junior F Jamestown, North Dakota
*GPAC Player-of –the-Year
Second Team (12 Members (to include ties), Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):
Name School Height Year Position Hometown
Cade Bleeker Dordt 6-5 Junior F Sioux Center, Iowa
Kyle Boerhave Briar Cliff 6-6 Senior F Ashton, Iowa
Will Cordes Jamestown 5-11 Sophomore G Shakopee, Minnesota
Karson Gansebom Hastings 6-2 Junior G Bennington, Nebraska
Tyrell Harper Mount Marty 6-6 Senior F Sanford, Florida
Marc Kjos Jamestown 5-10 Junior G Lake City, Minnesota
Laurence Merritt Midland 5-10 Senior G Chicago, Illinois
Alec Oberhauser Doane 6-8 Senior F Parkersburg, Iowa
Bo Sandquist Midland 6-5 Senior G Johnston, Iowa
Aidan Vanderloo Morningside 6-1 Sophomore G Sioux City, Iowa
Justin Wiersema Concordia 6-3 Junior G Loveland, Colorado
Quinn Vesey Briar Cliff 6-1 Junior G Indianola, Iowa
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Mason Walters, University of JamestownGPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Mason Larson, Dakota Wesleyan GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Luke Rankin, Dordt Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Mark Svagera, Briar Cliff
Honorable Mention:Briar Cliff: Connor Groves, Quinten Vasa Concordia:Noah Schutte, A.J. Watson Dakota Wesleyan: Mason Larson, Jeffrey Schuch Doane:Anthony Laravie, Brady Timm Dordt: Luke Rankin, Jacob Vis, Jackson Louscher Hastings: Dashawn Walker Midland:Ryan Larsen Morningside: Trey Brown, Trey Powers Mount Marty: Northwestern: Matt Onken, Grant DeMeulenaere Jamestown: Cole Woodford, Devon Schultz