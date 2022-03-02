Home Sports JB's Sports Blog 2021-22 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honors

2021-22 GPAC Men's Basketball All-Conference Honors

JB
(Sioux City, Iowa) – Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year for the second consecutive year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2021-22. Walters, a junior, averaged 24.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the Jimmies who are currently 24-8 overall and 12-8 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2021-22 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Mason Larson of Dakota Wesleyan; Freshman-of-the-Year Luke Rankin of Dordt University; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Mark Svagera of Briar Cliff University. The GPAC Basketball honors are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.

2021- 22 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name                                     School                                  Height      Year                 Position        Hometown

Bryce Coppock                     Dordt                                     5-11          Sophomore    G                     Hawarden, Iowa

Josiah Gardiner                    Doane                                  6-8            Sophomore    F                     Milford, Nebraska

Trent Hilbrands                     Northwestern                      6-0            Senior              G                     Remsen, Iowa

Zach Imig                               Morningside                        6-3            Senior              G                     Gretna, Nebraska

Carter Kent                            Concordia                            6-2            Junior               G                     Crete, Nebraska

Jaden Kleinhesselink          Briar Cliff                             6-2            Senior              G                     Sheldon, Iowa

Koln Oppold                          Dakota Wesleyan               6-4            Senior              F                     Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Gage Smith                           Concordia                            6-6            Junior               F                     Elizabeth, Colorado

Alex Van Kalsbeek               Northwestern                      6-6            Sophomore    F                     Orange City, Iowa

Mason Walters*                    Jamestown                          6-9            Junior               F                     Jamestown, North Dakota

*GPAC Player-of –the-Year

Second Team (12 Members (to include ties), Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name                                     School                                  Height      Year                 Position        Hometown

Cade Bleeker                        Dordt                                     6-5            Junior               F                     Sioux Center, Iowa

Kyle Boerhave                      Briar Cliff                             6-6            Senior              F                     Ashton, Iowa

Will Cordes                            Jamestown                          5-11          Sophomore    G                     Shakopee, Minnesota

Karson Gansebom               Hastings                               6-2            Junior               G                     Bennington, Nebraska

Tyrell Harper                         Mount Marty                        6-6            Senior              F                     Sanford, Florida

Marc Kjos                               Jamestown                          5-10          Junior               G                     Lake City, Minnesota

Laurence Merritt                   Midland                                5-10          Senior              G                     Chicago, Illinois

Alec Oberhauser                  Doane                                  6-8            Senior              F                     Parkersburg, Iowa

Bo Sandquist                        Midland                                6-5            Senior              G                     Johnston, Iowa

Aidan Vanderloo                  Morningside                        6-1            Sophomore    G                     Sioux City, Iowa

Justin Wiersema                  Concordia                            6-3            Junior               G                     Loveland, Colorado

Quinn Vesey                          Briar Cliff                             6-1            Junior               G                     Indianola, Iowa

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Mason Walters, University of JamestownGPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Mason Larson, Dakota WesleyanGPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Luke Rankin, DordtHauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Mark Svagera, Briar Cliff

Honorable Mention:Briar Cliff: Connor Groves, Quinten VasaConcordia:Noah Schutte, A.J. WatsonDakota Wesleyan: Mason Larson, Jeffrey SchuchDoane:Anthony Laravie, Brady TimmDordt: Luke Rankin, Jacob Vis, Jackson LouscherHastings: Dashawn WalkerMidland:Ryan LarsenMorningside: Trey Brown, Trey PowersMount Marty:Northwestern: Matt Onken, Grant DeMeulenaereJamestown: Cole Woodford, Devon Schultz

