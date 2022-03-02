2021-22 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honors

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year for the second consecutive year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2021-22. Walters, a junior, averaged 24.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the Jimmies who are currently 24-8 overall and 12-8 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2021-22 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Mason Larson of Dakota Wesleyan; Freshman-of-the-Year Luke Rankin of Dordt University; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Mark Svagera of Briar Cliff University. The GPAC Basketball honors are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.

2021- 22 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown

Bryce Coppock Dordt 5-11 Sophomore G Hawarden, Iowa

Josiah Gardiner Doane 6-8 Sophomore F Milford, Nebraska

Trent Hilbrands Northwestern 6-0 Senior G Remsen, Iowa

Zach Imig Morningside 6-3 Senior G Gretna, Nebraska

Carter Kent Concordia 6-2 Junior G Crete, Nebraska

Jaden Kleinhesselink Briar Cliff 6-2 Senior G Sheldon, Iowa

Koln Oppold Dakota Wesleyan 6-4 Senior F Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Gage Smith Concordia 6-6 Junior F Elizabeth, Colorado

Alex Van Kalsbeek Northwestern 6-6 Sophomore F Orange City, Iowa

Mason Walters* Jamestown 6-9 Junior F Jamestown, North Dakota

*GPAC Player-of –the-Year

Second Team (12 Members (to include ties), Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown

Cade Bleeker Dordt 6-5 Junior F Sioux Center, Iowa

Kyle Boerhave Briar Cliff 6-6 Senior F Ashton, Iowa

Will Cordes Jamestown 5-11 Sophomore G Shakopee, Minnesota

Karson Gansebom Hastings 6-2 Junior G Bennington, Nebraska

Tyrell Harper Mount Marty 6-6 Senior F Sanford, Florida

Marc Kjos Jamestown 5-10 Junior G Lake City, Minnesota

Laurence Merritt Midland 5-10 Senior G Chicago, Illinois

Alec Oberhauser Doane 6-8 Senior F Parkersburg, Iowa

Bo Sandquist Midland 6-5 Senior G Johnston, Iowa

Aidan Vanderloo Morningside 6-1 Sophomore G Sioux City, Iowa

Justin Wiersema Concordia 6-3 Junior G Loveland, Colorado

Quinn Vesey Briar Cliff 6-1 Junior G Indianola, Iowa

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Mason Walters, University of Jamestown

GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Mason Larson, Dakota Wesleyan

GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Luke Rankin, Dordt

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Mark Svagera, Briar Cliff