SIOUXLAND AREA RETAINS #1 RANKING FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

THE SIOUX CITY METROPOLITAN AREA HAS RETAINED THE NATION’S TOP SPOT FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FOR POPULATIONS UNDER 200,000 ACCORDING TO SITE SELECTION MAGAZINE’S ANNUAL RANKINGS.

CHRIS MC GOWAN OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SAYS IT’S THE 3RD STRAIGHT YEAR AND TENTH TIME OVERALL SIOUXLAND HAS RANKED FIRST IN THE NATION SINCE 2007:

MCGOWAN SAYS SIOUXLAND HOPES TO KEEP THAT STREAK GOING IN 2022:

ADAM BRUNS, THE MANAGING EDITOR OF SITE SELECTION MAGAZINE, SAYS SIOUXLAND CONTINUES TO ATTRACT NEW DEVELOPMENT:

THE ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWED AN EVENT AT THE MARRIOTT RIVERFRONT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY SPONSORED BY THE SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE AND CHAMBER WHICH WAS KEYNOTED BY NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS.