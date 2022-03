RICKETTS SIGNS COVID VACCINE EXEMPTION BILL

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS SIGNED NEBRASKA’S COVID-19 EXEMPTION BILL INTO LAW. THE MEASURE ALLOWS PEOPLE TO OPT OUT OF A COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE AS LONG AS THEY HAVE A WRITTEN STATEMENT FROM A HEALTH CARE PROVIDER.

NEBRASKA RESIDENTS CAN ALSO RECEIVE AN EXEMPTION FOR “SINCERELY HELD RELIGIOUS BELIEFS.”

RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKANS ARE GETTING BACK TO THEIR WAY OF LIFE THAT THEY HAD BEFORE THE PANDEMIC:

PETE OC……….OLD WAY OF LIFE. :13

RICKETTS SPOKE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY TUESDAY AT A SIOUXLAND CHAMBER EVENT.