REYNOLDS SIGNS INCOME TAX CUT INTO LAW

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED INTO LAW THE BILL THAT FLATTENS IOWA’S PERSONAL INCOME TAX RATE TO 3.9% BY 2026.

THE NEW LAW EXEMPTS ALL RETIREMENT INCOME FROM STATE TAXES.

IT ALSO PROVIDES NEW TAX BREAKS FOR RETIRED FARMERS AND FOR PEOPLE WHO RETIRE FROM EMPLOYEE-OWNED COMPANIES.

REYNOLDS HAS BEEN GOVERNOR SINCE MAY OF 2017.

THIS IS THE THIRD TIME SHE’S SIGNED A BILL DESIGNED TO CUT TAXES, INCLUDING LAST YEAR’S BILL THAT ELIMINATED THE STATE INHERITANCE TAX.

