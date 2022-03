NORTH HIGH’S PAULSON TO PLAY IN IOWA SHRINE BOWL

SIOUX CITY’S ABU BEKR SHRINE TEMPLE HOSTED A STEAK DINNER TUESDAY NIGHT TO HONOR THE AREA HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS AND COACHES SELECTED TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS SUMMER’S IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SHRINE BOWL GAME IN CEDAR FALLS.

JAYSTON PAULSON OF SIOUX CITY NORTH HIGH SCHOOL HAS BEEN CHOSEN TO PLAY ON THE NORTH SQUAD WHICH IS COACHED BY STEVE MILDER OF WEST CENTRAL MAYNARD.

BRADON VANDER SLUIS OF LE MARS WILL ALSO PLAY FOR THE NORTH SQUAD ALONG WITH CADE WALKINGSTICK OF AKRON WESTFIELD AND ETHAN HOYER OF SIOUX CENTER.

ERICK WALKINGSTICK OF AKRON WESTFIELD IS ONE OF THE ASSISTANT COACHES.

CONNOR FRAME OF HARLAN WAS CHOSEN TO PLAY FOR THE SOUTH SQUAD.

SCOTT HEITLAND OF DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES WILL COACH THE SOUTH.