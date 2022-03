MINNESOTA-BASED TARGET STORES HAS ANNOUNCED THAT SOME WORKERS COULD SEE STARTING WAGES AS HIGH AS 24 DOLLARS AN HOUR THIS YEAR.

THE DISCOUNT RETAILER SAYS IT WILL ADOPT MINIMUM WAGES THAT RANGE FROM 15 TO 24 DOLLARS AN HOUR, WITH THE HIGHEST PAY GOING TO EMPLOYEES IN THE MOST COMPETITIVE MARKETS.

TARGET CURRENTLY PAYS A UNIVERSAL STARTING WAGE OF 15 DOLLARS AN HOUR.