REMSEN UNION-MMC VOTERS TO DECIDE 1 CENT SALES TAX ISSUE

RESIDENTS OF THE REMSEN-UNION AND THE MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN SCHOOL DISTRICTS WILL GO TO THE POLLS TUESDAY TO VOTE FOR THE CONTINUATION OF THE ONE-CENT SALES TAX THAT HELPS FINANCE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS.

THE ESTIMATED ANNUAL INCOME FROM THE PROGRAM GENERATES ABOUT $320,000 PER YEAR FOR THE REMSEN-UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, AND $440,000 FOR THE M-M-C DISTRICT.

BOTH SCHOOL DISTRICTS CURRENTLY HAVE AUTHORITY TO UTILIZE THE ONE-CENT SALES TAX UNTIL THE YEAR 2029.

TUESDAY’S VOTE WILL EXTEND THE COLLECTION AND USE OF THE GENERATED REVENUE TO THE YEAR 2049.

POLLS WILL BE OPEN FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M. TUESDAY.