ERNST SAYS REYNOLDS WILL BE IN NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT WITH STATE OF THE UNION REBUTTAL

ERNST SAYS REYNOLDS WILL BE IN NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT WITH STATE OF THE UNION RESPONSE

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS IT’S ASTOUNDING THAT — IN LESS THAN A DECADE — TWO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FROM IOWA HAVE BEEN CHOSEN TO DELIVER THE G-O-P’S RESPONSE TO A DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS.

ERNST SPOKE IN 2015 AFTER PRESIDENT OBAMA’S SPEECH TO CONGRESS.

ON TUESDAY NIGHT, GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS SCHEDULED TO DELIVER THE REPUBLICAN REBUTTAL TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS.

REYNOLDS IS ONE OF JUST THREE REPUBLICAN WOMEN WHO’RE SERVING AS GOVERNORS TODAY.

ERNST SAYS SPEAKING ON BEHALF OF THE NATIONAL PARTY TOMORROW (TUESDAY) NIGHT WILL BRING NATIONAL ATTENTION TO REYNOLDS, WHO IS SEEKING REELECTION IN 2022.

AFTER RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE, IT’S UNCLEAR HOW MUCH OF PRESIDENT BIDEN’S SPEECH WILL BE SPENT ON DOMESTIC ISSUES.

ERNST SAYS REYNOLDS CAN COVER IT ALL IN HER SPEECH, REGARDLESS OF WHAT BIDEN MAY SAY BEFOREHAND.

ERNST HAD BEEN A SENATOR FOR JUST DAYS WHEN SHE GAVE THE TELEVISED ADDRESS SHORTLY AFTER REPUBLICANS TOOK MAJORITY CONTROL OF BOTH THE HOUSE AND SENATE IN 2015.

