CRIME IN SIOUX CITY DROPS SLIGHTLY IN 2021

TOTAL CRIMES REPORTED IN SIOUX CITY WERE DOWN SLIGHTLY IN 2021 COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER HAS PRESENTED THE PRELIMINARY CRIME STATISTICS TO THE CITY COUNCIL WHICH SHOWS TOTAL CRIMES WERE DOWN 3 PER CENT, FROM 3104 TO 3007:

INCREDIBLY SAFE COMMUNITY.

SOME OF THE FIGURES INCLUDE 4 MURDERS IN 2021 COMPARED TO 6 IN 2020, 52 ROBBERIES COMPARED TO 75 THE PREVIOUS YEAR, AND 113 FEWER PROPERTY CRIMES COMPARED TO 2020, WHICH WAS A 4 PER CENT DROP.

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS COMMUNITY POLICING EFFORTS HAVE HELPED MAKE THE CITY A SAFER PLACE:

POLICING PIECE.

OTHER FIGURES SHOWED BURGLARIES DOWN BY 17% TO 416 TOTAL AND MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS DROPPED 13% TO 237.

THERE WAS A 4% INCREASE IN OVERALL VIOLENT CRIME, WITH FORCIBLE RAPES REPORTED INCREASING FROM 36 TO 62, AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS UP FROM 290 TO 305 AND ARSON INCREASING FROM 16 TO 26 CASES.

THE PRELIMINARY STATISTICS WERE COMPILED BY THE DEPARTMENT’S CRIME ANALYSIS SECTION AND MAY CHANGE SLIGHTLY ONCE THE FBI HAS REVIEWED THEM.