AUSTIN ROGERS – THE ULTIMATE BOOK OF PUB TRIVIA BY THE SMARTEST GUY IN THE BAR

Author: Austin Rogers

Book: THE ULTIMATE BOOK OF PUB TRIVIA BY THE SMARTEST GUY IN THE BAR

Publishing: Workman Publishing Company (February 22, 2022)

Synopsis (by the Publisher):

Play the best damn trivia night ever!

From one of the pioneers of pub trivia, Jeopardy! champion Austin Rogers, comes the complete resource for playing and running an uproariously entertaining trivia night, whether you’re hanging out with friends and family, spicing up a party, or hosting an official event at your local pub.

More than a random collection of facts, The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia features over 300 rounds of ten-question quizzes. Each one is carefully curated to encourage a night of lively competition. The result? Hours and hours of fun as you and your friends answer challenging questions on everything from Bad Movie Descriptions to Winter sports, Kanye and the Kardashians to Brit Lit.