SIOUX CITY POLICE BEGINS RE-ACCREDITATION PROCESS

A TEAM OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS ARE IN TOWN THIS WEEK TO EVALUATE THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AS A CANDIDATE FOR RE-ACCREDITATION.

CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS THE COMMISSION ON ACCREDITATION FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES, KNOW AS CALEA, WILL TAKE PUBLIC COMMENTS BEGINNING MONDAY EVENING AT A MEETING IN THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 6 P.M.

SIOUX CITY FIRST BEGAN THE ACCREDITATION PROCESS NEARLY 30 YEARS AGO AND HAS CONTINUED IT SINCE THEN:

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS THERE ARE A LOT OF STANDARDS IN THAT PROCESS FOR THE DEPARTMENT TO FOLLOW:

IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO ATTEND THE PUBLIC HEARING BUT WOULD LIKE TO PROVIDE COMMENTS TO THE CALEA ASSESSMENT TEAM, YOU MAY ALSO DO THIS:

PLEASE CALL (712) 279-6112 BETWEEN 1:00 PM AND 3:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MARCH 1ST.

CALLS WILL BE TAKEN BY THE ASSESSMENT TEAM ONLY.

IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO ATTEND OR CALL, CONSIDER SENDING A LETTER DIRECTLY TO THE COMMISSION ON ACCREDITATION FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES, INC. AT:

CALEA

ATTENTION: TIM BAYSINGER

13575 HEATHCOAT BOULEVARD, SUITE 320

GAINESVILLE, VIRGINIA 20155

TO CONTACT CALEA, PLEASE CALL 703-353-4225, FAX 703-890-3126 OR EMAIL: CALEA@CALEA.ORG.