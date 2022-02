ERNST URGES MORE PEOPLE TO DONATE BLOOD

BLOOD BANKS AND HIOSPITALS ACROSS AMERICA CONTINUE TO HAVE A NEED FOR BLOOD AS A NATIONAL SHORTAGE IS ONGOING.

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST DID HER PART SATURDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY BY DONATING A PINT AT THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER:

HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY BLOOD SUPPLIES ARE AT A 10-YEAR LOW IN THE UNITED STATES.

NATIONALLY, SOMEONE REQUIRES A BLOOD TRANSFUSION EVERY 2 SECONDS.

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER IN MORNINGSIDE WILL TAKE APPOINTMENTS ONLINE OR BY PHONE.

THEY WILL ALSO HOST A COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE IN ONAWA THIS COMING FRIDAY, MARCH 4TH, FROM 12:30 – 5:00 PM WITH THEIR BLOODMOBILE OUTSIDE OF BURGESS HEALTH CENTER AT 1600 DIAMOND STREET.