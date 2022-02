WISNER MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A WISNER, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 14 YEARS IN PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

23-YEAR-OLD KADEN HENRY WAS SENTENCED FOR CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE 50 GRAMS OR MORE OF PURE METHAMPHETAMINE AND MONEY LAUNDERING.

HENRY WAS ALSO ORDERED TO PAY A FINE OF $8,000.

PROSECUTORS SAYS BEGINNING IN 2018, HENRY WAS IDENTIFIED AS A POSSIBLE SOURCE OF METH DELIVERY IN THE OMAHA-METRO AREA.

IN 2020, HENRY DELIVERED 387 GRAMS OF PURE METH TO AN UNDERCOVER D-E-A AGENT AND WAS LATER ARRESTED WHILE IN POSSESSION OF TWO POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

A SEARCH OF HENRY’S RESIDENCE FOUND ANOTHER POUND OF METH.