RECORD AUCTION PRICE FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY LAND

THE VALUE OF AN ACRE OF LAND HAS REACHED A RECORD HIGH IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

A PARCEL OF LAND MEASURING NEARLY 126 ACRES SOLD FOR THE RECORD BID OF $20,075 PER ACRE FRIDAY AT THE AUCTION HELD AT THE AMERICAN BANK OF REMSEN.

JIM KLEIN OF KLEIN REALTY AND AUCTION COMPANY, SAYS THE PROPERTY WAS FROM THE JIM AND JEANETTE BOEVER ESTATE, AND IS LOCATED ON THE EDGE OF REMSEN, WHICH MADE IT MORE APPEALING TO PROSPECTIVE BUYERS:

KLEIN1 OC……….NICE FARM. :08

MORE THAN 100 PEOPLE ATTENDED THE AUCTION WHICH BROUGHT IN AS TOTAL SALE PRICE FOR THE LAND OF $2,520,817 AND 75 CENTS.

KLEIN BELIEVES THE GROUND WILL REMAIN AS FARM GROUND, ALTHOUGH IT IS NEAR LAND THAT HAS ALREADY BEEN ANNEXED BY THE CITY OF REMSEN FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT:

KLEIN2 OC………YES. :07

WITHIN THE LAST THREE MONTHS, LOCAL LAND VALUES HAVE INCREASED NEARLY 15 PERCENT OR MORE.