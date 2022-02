SIOUX CITY’S LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS IS HOLDING A TOWN HALL WITH LOCAL IOWA LEGISLATORS SATURDAY IN THE DOWNTOWN PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO SHARE THEIR CONCERNS WITH LOCAL LAWMAKERS BEGINNING AT 10 A.M. AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

THE EVENT WILL ALSO BE LIVE STREAMED ON THE LEAGUE’S FACEBOOK PAGE.

EACH LEGISLATOR WILL GIVE A REPORT ON THE CURRENT SESSION IN DES MOINES WITH A QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION TO FOLLOW.

THE TOWN HALL IS SET TO END AT 11:30 A.M.