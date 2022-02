CANADY SENTENCED TO 21 YEARS IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR HIS ROLE IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON WEST 3RD STREET LAST MAY 1ST.

21-YEAR-OLD LAWRENCE CANADY WAS SENTENCED TO 16 YEARS FOR VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER, WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING BODILY INJURY AND SERIOUS ASSAULT IN HARRISON’S DEATH.

CANADY DID NOT FIRE THE SHOTS THAT RESULTED IN HARRISON’S DEATH, BUT ASSAULTED HIM.

DURING THAT FIGHT, ANOTHER DEFENDANT AWAITING TRIAL, DWIGHT EVANS, ALLEGEDLY SHOT HARRISON TWICE.

CANADY ALSO HAD HIS PROBATION REVOKED REGARDING A SEPARATE 2019 SHOOTING CASE , WHICH LED TO THE JUDGE SENTENCING HIM TO AN ADDITIONAL FIVE YEARS IN PRISON FOR A TOTAL SENTENCE OF 21 YEARS.