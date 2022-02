NEBRASKA FEMALE STATE SENATORS UPSET WITH HANDLING OF GROENE

SEVERAL FEMALE NEBRASKA STATE SENATORS ARE CALLING FOR AN OVERHAUL OF HOW THE LEGISLATURE HANDLES SEXUAL HARASSMENT INVESTIGATIONS FOLLOWING THE RESIGNATION OF SENATOR MIKE GROENE.

HE ADMITTED HE TOOK PICTURES OF A FEMALE EMPLOYEE IN HIS OFFICE WITHOUT HER CONSENT.

SENATOR MACHAELA CAVANAUGH OF OMAHA ACCUSED MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF IGNORING THEIR DUTIES:

SENATOR MEGAN HUNT OF OMAHA SAYS GROENE PUT THE BLAME ON THE VICTIM:

SENATOR TONY VARGAS OF OMAHA TOLD THE BODY THEY NEED TO DO BETTER:

THE LEGISLATURE TOOK NO OFFICIAL ACTION FOLLOWING CAVANAUGH’S “CALL OF THE HOUSE” TO CONSIDER THE MATTER.

