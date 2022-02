JON LAFLEUR NAMED HEELAN FOOTBALL HEAD COACH

A FAMILIAR FACE IS THE NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH AT BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL OF SIOUX CITY.

FORMER CRUSADER AND IOWA HAWKEYE STANDOUT JON LAFLEUR WAS INTRODUCED AS THE NEW COACH THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

LAFLEUR1 OC….GIVE THAT BACK. :19

LAFLEUR WAS AN ASSISTANT COACH FOR THE CRUSADERS FOOTBALL TEAM LAST YEAR AS WELL AS ASSISTANT SOFTBALL COACH.

THE 1993 CRUSADER GRADUATE PLAYED FOR JOE MALSAM WHERE HE WAS A FIRST TEAM ALL STATE SELECTION HIS JUNIOR AND SENIOR YEARS, AND A PREP ALL AMERICAN HIS SENIOR YEAR:

LAFLEUR2 OC………BACK OUT. :22

LAFLEUR WAS A FOUR YEAR STARTER AT DEFENSIVE TACKLE AND A TEAM CAPTAIN AT IOWA UNDER HAYDEN FRY.

HE INTENDS TO BRING A NEW ATTITUDE BACK TO HEELAN’S FOOTBALL PROGRAM:

LAFLEUR3 OC…….GOING TO. 14

LAFLEUR AND HIS WIFE KATIE ARE PARENTS OF FOUR DAUGHTERS, TWO WHO ARE PLAYING ON THE HEELAN GIRL’S BASKETBALL TEAM HEADED FOR THE STATE TOURNAMENT.