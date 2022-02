ERNST SAYS UKRAINE MATTERS TO THE FREE WORLD

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS SHE WAS NOT SHOCKED BY RUSSIA’S ATTACK ON UKRAINE WEDNESDAY, AND THAT WARNING SIGNS HAVE BEEN OUT THERE FOR WEEKS THAT THIS WAS COMING:

JONI30 OC……..FOR MONTHS. :16

ERNST SAYS UKRAINE MATTERS TO AMERICA AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD::

JONI31 OC…..BIDEN ADMINISTRATION. :23

ERNST HOPES CONGRESS WILL BE UNITED IN ACTING TO SUPPORT MEASURES AGAINST VLADIMIR PUTIN AND RUSSIA:

JONI32 OC……..CRITICAL MOMENT. :24

THE RED OAK REPUBLICAN SAYS THAT PRESSURE DOES NOT INVOLVE DIRECT MILITARY INVOLVEMENT, BUT OUR TROOPS MAY PLAY A BACKGROUND ROLE:

JONI33 OC……….WITH THAT EFFORT. :17

ERNST DOES SAYS THAT IF RUSSIA GOES BEYOND UKRAINE INTO OTHER COUNTRIES THAT ARE PART OF NATO, THEN MILITARY ALLIANCES COME INTO PLAY:

JONI34 OC……..WOULD RESPOND. :14

ERNST SAYS SHE IS WAITING TO SEE WHAT SANCTIONS PRESIDENT BIDEN WILL ANNOUNCE THURSDAY AGAINST RUSSIA.

ERNST SPOKE ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE”