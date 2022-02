BISHOP NICKLESS CALLS FOR MOMENT OF PRAYER FOR UKRAINE

BISHOP R. WALKER NICKLESS OF THE SIOUX CITY CATHOLIC DIOCESE HAS CALLED FOR A MOMENT OF PRAYER AT 3 P.M. TODAY.

THE BISHOP SAYS AS AIRSTRIKES AND MISSILES ARE TARGETING AREAS OF UKRAINE, OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN THAT COUNTRY ARE SUFFERING FROM THIS AGGRESSION.

HE SAYS WE FEAR THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE WILL CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION OF THEIR HOMES IN THE DAYS TO COME.

THE BISHOP IS ASKING PEOPLE OF GOOD WILL TO PRAY FOR ONE MINUTE FOR THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE AT 3 P.M. THIS AFTERNOON.

BISHOP NICKLESS ALSO ASKS ALL CHURCHES AND HOUSES OF WORSHIP TO RING BELLS AT 3 P. M. IN THE CALL TO PRAYER FOR PEACE.