AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE WOMAN WHO DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 20 WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS 52-YEAR-OLD KELLI SUE THOMA OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED WHEN HER S-U-V CRASHED AT MILE MARKER 4 OF HIGHWAY 20 NEAR THE CITY LIMIT JUST BEFORE 8:30.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THOMA APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF HER VEHICLE, WHICH WENT INTO THE SOUTHEAST DITCH AND ROLLED OVER.

SHE WAS ALONE IN THE VEHICLE.