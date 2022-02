ATCHISON NAMED SIOUX CITY TEACHER OF THE YEAR

WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER TAMMIE ATCHISON IS THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT TEACHER OF THE YEAR.

ATCHISON WAS SURPRISED AT AN ASSEMBLY AT WEST MIDDLE THURSDAY MORNING.

SHE JOINED THE DISTRICT IN 1991, SPENDING THE LAST 30 YEARS TEACHING SCIENCE AT WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL.

photo by Sioux City School District