SHEEHAN SAYS DEPUTIES ACTED PROPERLY DURING ASSAULT

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS HIS TWO DEPUTIES HAD LITTLE TIME TO REACT WHEN A SUSPECT ATTACKED THEM IN JANUARY OUTSIDE OF A SERGEANT BLUFF TRAILER.

SHEEHAN SAYS AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION OF THE SHOOTING THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF MICHAEL MEREDITH FOUND NO DEPARTMENT POLICIES WERE VIOLATED:

ERIC FAY FIRED THE FATAL SHOT THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE SUSPECT, 35-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL MEREDITH, ON JANUARY 12TH.

MEREDITH HAD CHARGED AT THE DEPUTIES AND STRUCK FAY WITH A TIRE IRON BEFORE HE WAS SHOT.

SHEEHAN SAYS FAY HAS 12 YEARS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPERIENCE AND REMAINS ON PAID LEAVE:

DEPUTY DEVIN GROENHAGEN, WHO FIRED HIS TASER AT MEREDITH, IS BACK ON DUTY.

SHEEHAN RELEASED BODY CAMERA VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT FROM THE THREE OFFICERS WHO RESPONDED.