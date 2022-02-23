SAMANTHA DOWNING – FOR YOUR OWN GOOD

Author: Samantha Downing

Book: FOR YOUR OWN GOOD

Publishing: Berkley (July 20, 2021)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

INSTANT

USA TODAY

BESTSELLER



“Witty and macabre.”—Caroline Kepnes





“Slick and chilling.”—Megan Miranda “I read all of her [books]. I’ve read everything.”—Cecily Strong from SNL for

Vanity Fair

“A perfect summer book.”—NPR

USA Todaybestselling author Samantha Downing is back with her latest sneaky thriller set at a prestigious private school—complete with interfering parents, overeager students, and one teacher who just wants to teach them all a lesson…

Teddy Crutcher has won Teacher of the Year at the prestigious Belmont Academy, home to the best and brightest.

He says his wife couldn’t be more proud—though no one has seen her in a while.

Teddy really can’t be bothered with a few mysterious deaths on campus that’re looking more and more like murder or with the student digging a little too deep into Teddy’s personal life. His main focus is pushing these kids to their full academic potential.

All he wants is for his colleagues—and the endlessly meddlesome parents—to stay out of his way. If not, well, they’ll get what they deserve.

It’s really too bad that sometimes excellence can come at such a high cost.