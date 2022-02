TO COMBAT THE EXTREMELY COLD TEMPERATURES OVER THE NEXT TWO DAYS, THE SIOUX CITY SALVATION ARMY IS OPENING A WARMING CENTER FOR THOSE IN NEED.

HOT COFFEE, WATER AND SNACKS WILL BE PROVIDED FOR THOSE WHO VISIT THE CENTER.

THE CENTER AT 1415 VILLA AVENUE WEEKDAYS FROM: 9:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

THE SALVATION ARMY OPENS WARMING CENTERS FOR THOSE WHO ARE MOST VULNERABLE IN OUR COMMUNITY. .

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 712-255-8836