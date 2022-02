KNAPP FOUND COMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL

A MERRILL, IOWA MAN CHARGED FOR THE MURDER OF HIS STEP SON, AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGAINST HIS WIFE HAS BEEN RULED COMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL.

83-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY FOR THE MAY 11TH, 2020 SHOTGUN SHOOTING DEATH OF KEVIN JUZEK.

HE ALSO IS CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ABUSE AND WILLFUL INJURY FOR STRIKING HIS WIFE IN THE HEAD AND BREAKING HER HAND DURING THE SAME DISTURBANCE. AT THEIR RURAL MERRILL HOME.

AN EVALUATION FOUND KNAPP APPEARS COMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL.

THE DOCTOR SAYS KNAPP WOULD BE ABLE TO FOLLOW THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE TRIAL IN A MEANINGFUL MANNER DESPITE A HEARING DEFICIT AND FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT KNAPP SUFFERS FROM ANY PSYCHIATRIC ILLNESS OR SIGNIFICANT DEFICIT IN MEMORY

THE DOCTOR ALSO CONCLUDED THAT KNAPP HAS ENGAGED IN A STRATEGIC

EXAGGERATION OF HIS LIMITATIONS, CAN READ LIPS, AND UNDERSTAND WRITTEN QUESTIONS.

THE COURT RULED KNAPP IS NOT SUFFERING FROM A MENTAL DISORDER WHICH PREVENTS HIM FROM APPRECIATING THE CHARGE OR UNDERSTANDING THE PROCEEDINGS OR ASSISTING EFFECTIVELY IN HIS DEFENSE.

TRIAL HAS BEEN SET FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LE MARS.

KNAPP REMAINS HELD ON A MILLION DOLLARS BOND.