JACOBSON APPOINTED TO NEBRASKA SENATE

MIKE JACOBSON OF NORTH PLATTE WILL FILL THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATIVE SEAT LEFT VACANT BY THE RESIGNATION OF FORMER SENATOR MIKE GROENE.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS ANNOUNCED THE APPOINTMENT AT A NEWS CONFERENCE WEDNESDAY AND JACOBSON WAS LATER SWORN INTO OFFICE BY NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE MICHAEL HEAVICAN.

FIVE PEOPLE WERE INTERVIEWED FOR THE POSITION, INCLUDING THE THREE ANNOUNCED CANDIDATES FOR THE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 42 SEAT.

JACOBSON SAID HE INTENDS TO RUN FOR A FULL TERM IN THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION.

HE WILL COMPLETE GROENE’S TERM, WHICH ENDS IN JANUARY 2023.