ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A ROLLOVER ACCIDENT INVOLVING AN S-U-V ON HIGHWAY 20 WEDNESDAY MORNING.

WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED TO MILE MARKER 4 NEAR THE CITY LIMIT JUST BEFORE 8:30 AND SAY THE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL AND WENT INTO THE SOUTHEAST DITCH AND ROLLED OVER.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER WAS ALONE IN THE VEHICLE AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.