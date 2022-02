ERNST SAYS THE FREE WORLD MUST STAND WITH UKRAINE

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA ISSUED A STATEMENT FOLLOWING RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

ERNST SAYS SHE FIRST TRAVELED TO UKRAINE IN 1989 AS A COLLEGE STUDENT, CELEBRATED WHEN THEY VOTED FOR INDEPENDENCE FROM THE SOVIET UNION IN 1991, AND SERVED ALONGSIDE UKRAINIANS IN THE GLOBAL WAR ON TERROR.

SHE SAYS UKRAINE WANTS FREEDOM, AND THE FREE WORLD MUST STAND WITH THEM, AND THAT HER PRAYERS ARE WITH THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE.

SENATOR ERNST IS A COMBAT VETERAN AND MEMBER OF THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE: