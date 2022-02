COUNTY ATTY RULES DEPUTY INVOLVED FATAL SHOOTING WAS JUSTIFIED

THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY HAS IDENTIFIED THE COUNTY DEPUTIES INVOLVED IN A JANUARY 12TH SHOOTING THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A MAN IN SERGEANT BLUFF.

PATRICK JENNINGS SAYS DEPUTY ERIC FAY WAS JUSTIFIED WHEN HE FIRED HIS GUN AT MICHAEL MEREDITH AT A SGT. BLUFF TRAILER COURT.

FAY ALONG WITH DEPUTY DEVIN GROENHAGEN AND SGT. BLUFF OFFICER JEREME MULLER HAD RESPONDED TO A DISTURBANCE AT A TRAILER AT 501B STREET WHERE A MAN AND WOMAN WERE SHOUTING.

HE SAYS MEREDITH SUDDENLY CHARGED AT THEM WITH A FOUR PRONGED TIRE IRON AS THEY APPROACHED:

FAY1 OC……….LEFT FOREARM. :25

GROENHAGEN HAD BACKED AWAY AND FIRED HIS TASER WHILE FAY, UNDER DIRECT ATTACK, FIRED HIS GUN.

THIS AUDIO IS FROM THE BODY CAMERA OF SGT. BLUFF OFFICER MULLER:

FAY3 OC………SHOTS FIRED (2X) :13

JENNINGS SAYS AN AUTOPSY SHOWED MEREDITH DIED FROM A SINGLE SHOT TO THE CHEST.

THE TASER STRIKE DID NOT CONTRIBUTE TO HIS DEATH.

FAY2 OC……….END THE THREAT. :12

THE OFFICERS THEN IMMEDIATELY PROVIDED MEDICAL AID TO MEREDITH.

JENNINGS RULED BASED ON EVIDENCE FROM AN INVESTIGATION BY THE IOWA D-C-I AND BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE FROM THE THREE OFFICERS THAT FAY WAS IN FEAR OF HIS LIFE AND WAS JUSTIFIED IN USING DEADLY FORCE TO DEFEND HIMSELF.