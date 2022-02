NEBRASKA TRAFFIC DEATHS EDGE UP FROM PREVIOUS YEAR

NEBRASKA REPORTED 26 TRAFFIC DEATHS DURING THE FIRST MONTH OF 2022, TWO MORE THAN IN 2021.

DATA COLLECTED BY THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SHOWS THE 26 FATALITIES OCCURRED IN 23 TOTAL CRASHES.

EIGHT OF THE TWENTY-ONE VEHICLE OCCUPANTS KILLED WERE NOT USING SEATBELTS.

NINETEEN OF THE FATALITIES WERE IN RURAL LOCATIONS. THERE WERE FOUR FATALITIES ON THE INTERSTATE, THIRTEEN ON OTHER HIGHWAYS, AND NINE ON LOCAL ROADS.

TWO OF THE FATALITIES WERE MOTORCYCLISTS AND THREE OF THE FATALITIES WERE PEDESTRIANS.