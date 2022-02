IOWA HOUSE PASSES TRANSGENDER ATHLETE BAN

FIFTY-FIVE OF 56 REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA HOUSE HAVE PASSED A BILL THAT FORBIDS TRANS ATHLETES FROM PARTICIPATING IN GIRLS’ AND WOMEN’S SPORTS AT ALL PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES IN IOWA.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE SKYLER WHEELER OF ORANGE CITY SAYS TRANSGENDER ATHLETES WHO IDENTIFY AS FEMALE HAVE AN UNFAIR COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE IN GIRLS’ SPORTS.

THE VOTE WAS 55-39 WITH DEMOCRATS SUCH AS RAS (ROSS) SMITH OF WATERLOO VOTING “NO.”

THE IOWA SENATE MAY DEBATE THE BILL THIS WEEK.