GRASSLEY WEIGHS IN ON RUSSIAN UKRAINE INCURSION

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA SAYS RUSSIA IS WRONG FOR ITS MILITARY INCURSION INTO PARTS OF UKRAINE.

HE DOESN’T WANT TO SEE MILITARY TROOPS FROM THE U.S. DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN MILITARY ACTION IN THE REGION THOUGH:

GRASSLEY SAYS NATO COUNTRIES AND RUSSIA GUARANTEED UKRAINE’S INDEPENDENCE OVER 25 YEARS AGO:

ON MONDAY, RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN ORDERED TROOPS INTO TWO SEPARATIST REGIONS IN EASTERN UKRAINE.

SHELLING BY RUSSIAN-BACKED SEPARATISTS IN EASTERN UKRAINE IS BLAMED FOR THE DEATHS OF TWO UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS ACCORDING TO UKRAINE’S DEFENSE MINISTRY.

TWELVE OTHERS WERE INJURED IN THE ATTACK ON MONDAY.