GAUSMAN OFFERED LINCOLN SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT’S POST

THE LINCOLN, NEBRASKA SCHOOL BOARD HAS OFFERED THE JOB OF SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT TO SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN.

BOARD MEMBERS DISCUSSED THE QUALITIES OF EACH OF THE FOUR FINALISTS AT TUESDAY EVENING’S MEETING, WITH MOST SAYING SIOUX CITY’S SCHOOL LEADER WAS THE BEST PERSON FOR THE JOB.

AFTER A MOTION WAS MADE TO OFFER DR. GAUSMAN THE POST, THE BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO DO THAT.

GAUSMAN HAS BEEN THE SIOUX CITY SUPERINTENDENT SINCE 2008 AND WAS THE IOWA SUPERINTENDENT OF THE YEAR IN 2014, AND A NATIONAL FINALIST IN 2018.

DR. GAUSMAN WILL TAKE OVER FROM STEVE JOEL, WHO ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS LAST FALL TO RETIRE THIS JUNE 30TH.

GAUSMAN RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING QUOTE: “WHILE I AM EXCITED ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, THE LAST 14 YEARS IN SIOUX CITY HAVE BEEN SOME OF THE MOST REWARDING YEARS OF MY PROFESSIONAL CAREER.

I AM VERY PROUD OF THE TEAM IN OUR DISTRICT AND THE WORK THAT EVERYONE DOES EACH DAY FOR OUR STUDENTS,”. “AS WE FINISH OUT THIS SCHOOL YEAR, I AM COMMITTED TO DOING EVERYTHING I CAN TO PUSH FORWARD ON THE DISTRICT’S CURRENT GOALS AND INITIATIVES AND THE TRANSITION TO A NEW SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS.”

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL STATED THAT “WE ARE GRATEFUL FOR DR. GAUSMAN’S 14 YEARS OF SERVICE TO THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT. DURING HIS TENURE, THE DISTRICT HAS CELEBRATED MANY ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENTS,.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL ANNOUNCE MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE DISTRICT’S SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH AS IT GETS UNDERWAY.

UPDATED 6:53 P.M. 2/22/22