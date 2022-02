THE FREEZING DRIZZLE OVER THE METRO AREA HAS LED TO MOST LOCAL SCHOOLS STARTING CLASSES 2 HOURS LATE TUESDAY.

THAT INCLUDES SIOUX CITY, BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC, SGT BLUFF, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, DAKOTA VALLEY, LE MARS AND HINTON.

THERE WILL ALSO BE NO TRASH AND RECLING PICK UP IN SIOUX CITY TUESDAY.

THAT WILL TAKE PLACE ON WEDNESDAY.

YOU CAN SEE OUR LIST UNDER THE WEATHER TAB NEAR THE TOP OF OUR WEBSITE PAGE.