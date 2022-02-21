MARK GREANEY – SIERRA SIX: A Gray Man Novel

Author: Mark Greaney

Book: SIERRA SIX: A Gray Man Novel

Publishing: Berkley (February 15, 2022)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

It’s been years since the Gray Man’s first mission, but the trouble’s just getting started in the latest entry in the #1

New York Times

bestselling series.

Before he was the Gray Man, Court Gentry was Sierra Six, the junior member of a CIA action team.

In their first mission they took out a terrorist leader, at a terrible price. Years have passed. The Gray Man is on a simple mission when he sees a ghost: the long-dead terrorist, but he’s remarkably energetic for a dead man.

A decade of time hasn’t changed the Gray Man. He isn’t one to leave a job unfinished or a blood debt unpaid.