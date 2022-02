FREEZING DRIZZLE LEADS TO OVER A DOZEN ACCIDENTS IN THE METRO AREA

FREEZING DRIZZLE BEGAN FALLING IN SIOUX CITY AROUND 5 P.M. MONDAY AS MANY PEOPLE WERE HEADING HOME FROM WORK.

THAT LEAD TO SEVERAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS BEING REPORTED INCLUDING A ROLLOVER ON INTERSTATE 29.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO 14 ACCIDENTS AND A HIT AND RUN INCIDENT BETWEEN 5 P.M. AND 7:30 MONDAY EVENING.

WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO AT LEAST TWO MORE ACCIDENTS ON RURAL ROADS AND ASSISTED TWO OTHER MOTORISTS.